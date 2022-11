Frankfurt-listed online lottery broker ZEAL Network has reported a 14 per cent increase in revenue to €74.5m for the first nine months of 2022.

Total billings increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to €544.4m, as the market environment for lotteries in Germany improved versus the previous year, with the number of large jackpots returning to the statistical average.

This included two consecutive €45m jackpots for the LOTTO 6aus49 game, triggering a mandatory payout in each case, and [...]