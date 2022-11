Quarterly casino revenue in the Philippines outstripped that of Macau for the first time in Q3 2022, reflecting the changing fortunes in the Asian gaming sector since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines’ casinos generated revenue of PHP49.4bn ($843m) in Q3, more than doubling their revenue year-on-year, and marked six consecutive quarters of growth.

Singapore’s two resorts were also ahead of Macau, with combined quarterly gaming revenue rising by 188 per cent to S$1.1bn ($776m).

In [...]