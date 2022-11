Louisiana’s licensed sportsbooks enjoyed their best monthly performance to date as total retail and online wagers hit a record $255.5m in October.

October wagers were 27 per cent higher than the previous month, with retail sportsbook wagers climbing 16 per cent to $36.5m - their best monthly performance since January.

The retail sector generated $4.3m in net proceeds during the month, of which Parlay bets represented nearly half of the monthly total at $2.0m, with Baseball contributing [...]