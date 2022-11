The Taiwan Sports Lottery got a pre-World Cup boost as sales rose in October by 14 per cent to NT$4.3bn (€133m).

October’s figure took the Sports Lottery’s total sales for the year to almost NT$43bn and closer to its annual sales target of NT$50bn (€1.55bn), with the ongoing World Cup tournament expected to give a strong conclusion to 2022.

Looking back to the last World Cup in 2018, the lottery’s combined sales for June and July that [...]