Gambling revenue in Lithuania grew by 18 per cent to €63.9m in the third quarter of 2022, driven by a strong performance from the online gambling sector.

Online gambling revenue increased by 31 per cent to €31.1m in Q3, with double-digit growth in all products.

Online slots revenue was up 37 per cent year-on-year at €19.7m, while online table game revenue rose by 38 per cent to €1.9m. Sports betting revenue climbed to €9.5m in the [...]