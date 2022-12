Iowa’s sports betting market declined again in November as total wagers fell by 14 per cent versus a year ago to $247.5m.

Sports wagers were down year-on-year for the third consecutive month, with online sportsbook wagers falling 14 per cent to $223.5m, and retail wagers down 11 per cent at $24.0m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: November 2022 (US$)

Diamond Jo Dubuque (and partner FanDuel) maintained its position as Iowa's leading sportsbook with November wagers climbing 58 per cent [...]