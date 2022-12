Louisiana’s sports betting proceeds slumped to a net loss of $25.6m in November as a result of the massive $40m payout to Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale on his winning Houston Astros wagers.

McIngvale placed bets with at least two of Louisiana’s sportsbooks that the Astros would win the World Series and collected a reported $10m from Barstool Sportsbook and a record $30m from Caesars in the state. As a result, November’s net loss for baseball betting [...]