Gambling turnover at TAB NZ declined by 5 per cent to NZ$2.93bn (€1.73bn) in the financial year ended 31 July 2022.

Racing wagering fell by 2 per cent to $1.76bn during the year and was partially offset by a 1 per cent rise in sports betting turnover to a record high of $780.4m. Turnover on gaming machines fell by 24 per cent year-on-year to NZ$390.5m.

Betting net revenue fell by 1 per cent in FY2021/22 to NZ$312.6m, [...]