London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 3 per cent fall in total revenue to £1.85bn in 2022, with strong growth in retail offset by a 15 per cent decline in online revenue.

In a post-close trading update released Friday (Jan. 13), 888 said that the pro forma results were in line with expectations as online revenue declined by 15 per cent to £1.33bn, impacted by proactive enhanced player safety measures in the [...]