Revenue from VIP baccarat play in Macau fell by 64 per cent in 2022 to just MOP10.1bn (€1.2bn), while mass market revenue was down by 46 per cent.

The results meant that VIP baccarat revenue accounted for just 37 per cent of Macau’s total baccarat revenue in 2022 and, in the final quarter of the year, it was as low as 25 per cent.

Whilst the pandemic and travel restrictions of recent years have certainly been [...]