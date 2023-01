South Dakota’s gambling sector ended 2022 on a downbeat note as December wagers fell by 18 per cent to its lowest level of the year at $90.9m.

Slot machine handle fell by 18 per cent compared to a year ago to $83.9m, while table game wagering was down by 11 per cent year-on-year at $6.2m.

December sports betting wagers were up by 12 per cent at $757,609, but was too small a part of the market [...]