London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has reported a loss of £101.2m for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022, despite a 2 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to £338.9m.

The revenue growth in Rank’s financial first half period was driven by a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from the Enracha venues business in Spain to £17.7m, as well as 9 per cent growth in Digital revenue to £100.8m and 4 per [...]