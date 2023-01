A record performance from Lithuania’s online gambling sector in 2022, combined with a recovery from the retail gambling sector, helped overall revenue grow by 44 per cent to €195.8m.

Retail gambling revenue (excluding lottery) more than doubled in 2022 to €74.1m (2021: €34.0m), with betting, table games and slot machines all showing year-on-year revenue growth of more than 100 per cent.

Slot machines in casinos and halls accounted for 63 per cent of retail gambling revenue, followed [...]