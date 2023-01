Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has reported record results in the fiscal second quarter ended 31 December, with total net win increasing 34 per cent to AUD$103.4m.

The strong quarterly performance comprised net win of $88.2m from sports betting and $15.2m from iGaming, with Australia remaining PointsBet’s biggest market with net win of $57.7m, ahead of the United States’ $40.6m, and $5.0m from Canada.

Q2 FY 2022/23 Net Win Comparison (AUD$)

In the US, Q2 net win [...]