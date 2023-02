Gaming Realms co-founder Mark Segal has been named as chief executive officer to drive the continuing growth of the company.

Segal assumes the chief executive’s office with immediate effect and will be replaced in his current role as chief financial officer by Geoffrey Green, who previously served as finance director.

The appointments follow a strong year of growth at Gaming Realms, where full year revenue climbed 27 per cent year-on-year to approximately £18.7m in 2022, delivering 36 [...]