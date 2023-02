The FIFA World Cup in Qatar helped China’s lottery sales grow by 92 per cent to RMB61.8bn (€8.4bn) in December, setting a new monthly record.

Sales of the Sports Lottery soared by 178 per cent to RMB50.0bn in December, with all of the growth coming from sports prediction games, as sales grew by 347 per cent to RMB43.0bn. Lotto game sales were down by 7 per cent at RMB5.3bn and instant win sales were down by [...]