EveryMatrix lauds best financial year in its history

Malta-headquartered iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has achieved the best financial performance in the company's fifteen year history as gross profit increased by 26 per cent to €65m in 2022.

The private company said that results for the year were ahead of expectations, with gross profit in the final quarter climbing 39 per cent year-on-year to €19.4m, buoyed by a broad client base of more than 200 global customers.

This helped to diminish the impact of German regulation on gross profit in the casino segment. Excluding Germany, gross profit would have increased by 43 per cent compared to a year ago.

EveryMatrix enjoyed improved results every month from March onwards, with November the first €6m month and December the first €7m month.

“It has been a phenomenal year on so many levels with records broken in every area of the business and every business unit contributing to our best 12 months yet,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “Equally pleasing is that we foresee this strengthening with several imminent landmark tier-1 launches in Sports, Casino and Platform set to contribute to even greater success and enabling us to continue to invest in future growth.

“This could not have been achieved without the extraordinary effort, expertise and energy that our teams and individuals across multiple global locations have consistently shown throughout 2022, with a very special mention to our friends and colleagues in Ukraine who we are committed to unconditionally supporting at all costs.”

EveryMatrix also had its best year for sales in 2022, signing 149 new deals worth more than €25m per year, including 14 turnkey,​ 18 tier-1, and seven US contracts.​

During Q4, the supplier won 28 new clients across all products, including a landmark deal with Hungarian national lottery operator Szerencsejáték – the second largest deal in the company’s history.