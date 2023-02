Iowa’s sports betting sector has begun the year with a 23 per cent fall in handle to $233.6m in January, with the prior year period representing the market's best month to date.

Online betting handle contributed $207.7m (89 per cent) of the monthly total, a decline of 25 per cent year-on-year, while Retail betting in January fell by 5 per cent to $25.9m.

An improved margin of 7.1 per cent (January 2022: 4.7 per cent) meant that [...]