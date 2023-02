Paris-listed lottery, betting and gaming operator La Française des Jeux has reported a 9 per cent increase in full year revenue to €2.5bn in 2022.

FDJ’s core lottery business saw revenue improve by 11 per cent year-on-year to €1.92bn as the retail point of sale network returned to normality after covid, with the growth driven by strong performances by the Loto and Euromillions games.

Sports betting and online gaming revenue improved by 1 per cent from high [...]