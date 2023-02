Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a 3 per cent increase in combined land-based casino and retail sportsbook revenue to $103.5m in January.

Combined slots and table revenue rose by 4 per cent versus a year ago to $103.4m, with MGM Grand Detroit accounting for nearly half of the total as slots and table revenue grew by 3 per cent to $50.2m.

MotorCity Casino’s slots and table revenue increased by 1 per cent to $30.3m, [...]