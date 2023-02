The latest gambling data from operators representing 80 per cent of the regulated market in Britain shows a 2 per cent fall in total online gross gambling yield to £1.2bn in the three months to the end of December 2022.

The year-on-year fall in gross gambling yield (GGY) came despite an 8 per cent increase in the total number of online bets or spins and a 13 per cent increase in the average number of monthly [...]