London-listed Webis Holdings has posted a 9 per cent fall in revenue to $6.2m for the half-year period ended 30 November 2022, with results negatively impacted by exceptionally adverse weather conditions.

The bulk of the company’s H1 total was derived from Racetracks, although revenue declined by 7 per cent at $5.1m, while revenue from Webis’ advance deposit wagering (ADW) business fell by 11 per cent to $1.1m.

“Our principal subsidiary, WatchandWager.com, had a mixed start to the [...]