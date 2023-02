Land-based casino revenue in Virginia reached its highest monthly total since launch at $22.5m, as the new Rivers Casino Portsmouth had a good first week of operations.

Rush Street's Rivers Casino only opened for business on 23 January but still reported revenue of $9.0m, which was 40 per cent of Virginia’s total monthly casino revenue, and comprised $7.5m from slots and $1.6m from table games.

The Hard Rock Bristol had total casino revenue of $13.4m, with $10.6m [...]