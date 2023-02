Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has reported a 24 per cent increase in net win to $182.2m for the financial first half period ended 31 December 2022, although higher expenses widened the company’s loss for the period.

Sports betting turnover increased by 40 per cent to $3.23bn, with the US taking over as PointsBet’s biggest market at $1.57bn, an increase of 66 per cent year-on-year. Australian sports betting turnover increased by 14 per cent to [...]