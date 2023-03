German online lottery provider ZEAL Network has reported a 21 per cent increase in revenue to €105.2m in its preliminary results for 2022.

Billings rose by 16 per cent to €758.4m during the year, with the company taking advantage of the improved jackpot situation by increasing marketing spend by 52 per cent to €34.1m. This helped deliver 703,000 new registered customers during the year, an increase of 29 per cent compared to 2021.

Due to a higher [...]