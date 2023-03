New York-listed betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has reported a 27 per cent increase in revenue to $165.5m for the final quarter of 2022, taking full year revenue to a record $592.2m.

The Q4 revenue growth was driven by a 22 per cent increase in monthly active users (MAUs) in the US and Canada, with average revenue per MAU of $327.

Operating costs and expenses were up 16 per cent at $193.9m in Q4, [...]