The three commercial casinos in Michigan grew revenue from land-based gaming and retail sports betting by 11 per cent in February to $105.5m.

All three casinos saw year-on-year growth in their slots and table games revenue, with MGM Grand Detroit remaining market leader with gaming revenue of $50.1m, which was 8 per cent higher than February 2022.

MotorCity Casino’s revenue also increased by 8 per cent to $31.2m, whilst the Hollywood Casino at Greektown recorded the [...]