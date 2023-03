West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators continued their strong start to the year as wagers grew by 50 per cent to $407.3 million in February.

iGaming wagers increased by 65 per cent year-on-year to $367.6 million for the four-week period ended 25 February, offsetting a 19 per cent drop in sports wagers to $39.8 million.

The Greenbrier just about held onto its position as West Virginia’s market leader for sports betting and iGaming with February [...]