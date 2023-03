London-listed online betting and gaming affiliate XLMedia has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to $71.8m for 2022, with two-thirds of the total derived from North America.

Revenue from its core sports and gaming activities rose 27 per cent to $69.6m, with the company continuing to evolve from a European-led gaming business to a North American sports-led business.

Of its core revenue total, Sport revenue rose 72 per cent to $54.0m, comprising [...]