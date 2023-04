Colorado's sports handle fell by 3 per cent to $425.1 million in February, as both the retail and online sectors posted year-on-year declines.

Online betting was down by 3 per cent at $421.6 million, whilst retail betting fell by 36 per cent to $3.5 million.

Basketball accounted for more than half of monthly wagers (53 per cent), with handle of $223.7 million from professional and college events. Parlay bets contributed a further $73.9 million, which was a [...]