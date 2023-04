Sports wagers in Iowa fell by 3 per cent to $660.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, after March posted a slight fall in year-on-year turnover to $232.6 million.

Internet sports betting was unchanged in March at $209.0 million, whilst retail betting was down by 6 per cent to $23.6 million.

DraftKings was the leading online brand during the month with a 38 per cent share of handle ($79.7 million). FanDuel had a 26 per cent [...]