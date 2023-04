London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 5 per cent fall in revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue in the first quarter of the year fell to £446 million from £469 million in Q1 2022, as strong growth in retail was offset by lower online revenue.

The William Hill retail estate in the United Kingdom grew first quarter revenue by 8 per cent year-on-year to £140 million, with that growth offset by [...]