Las Vegas Sands grew net revenue by 125 per cent to $2.12 billion in the first quarter of the year as travel and tourism resumed in Asia.

Casino revenue accounted for more than half of the total at $1.54 billion, up from $627 million in Q1 2022, with Rooms revenue increasing to $243 million and Food & Beverage revenue climbing to $124 million.

Revenue from Malls increased to $162 million in the first quarter, while revenue from [...]