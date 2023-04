Chile’s casinos welcomed 709,405 visitors in February, which was a 42 per cent rise year-on-year, and the first time in three years that the 700,000 level was reached.

The rise in visitor numbers helped Chile’s monthly casino revenue grow by 10 per cent to CLP46.7 billion ($58.5 million).

Dreams’ Monticello casino was the largest property by revenue in February, with 19 per cent of the market (CLP 9.0 billion), followed by Enjoy’s Vina del Mar with 12 [...]