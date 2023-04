Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has launched a strategic review to consider a potential merger or sale of the company.

Kindred’s board of directors will consider all potential alternatives that can deliver value for the company’s shareholders, including a merger, sale or other possible strategic transactions.

The company has retained PJT Partners, Morgan Stanley and Canaccord Genuity as financial advisors to assist in the strategic review, which has no set timetable.

The strategic review was announced [...]