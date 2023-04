Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has posted a 9 per cent fall in net win to AUD$12.0 million for its third quarter ended 31 March.

Turnover was down marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to the same period last year at $120.2 million, with active customers climbing 27 per cent to 63,118 as the operator continued to gain market share in its home market of Australia.

Net win margin during the period returned above [...]