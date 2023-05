Ohio’s land-based casino turnover increased by 2 per cent to $952.3 million in March, as growth in slot machine drop helped offset a fall in table gaming wagers.

Slot machine drop was up by 4 per cent to $844.0 million, whilst table gaming wagers fell by 11 per cent to $108.3 million. March recorded Ohio’s best monthly gaming performance since the casinos reopened after the pandemic in June 2020.

Ohio’s gaming revenue was also at a post-pandemic [...]