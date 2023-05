The Taiwan Sports Lottery posted a 35 per cent rise in first quarter sales to NT$16.8 billion (€495 million), making it the lottery’s best ever start to a year.

This year started with a 30 per cent rise in January sales to NT$5.7 billion, followed by a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in February to NT4.7 billion.

Sales in March were 59 per cent higher at NT$6.3 billion, marking only the fourth time that monthly sales have [...]