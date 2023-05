New York-listed Codere Online has enjoyed a strong start to the year as net gaming revenue increased by 55 per cent to €39.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by strong performances in Mexico and Spain, with revenue up 75 per cent and 40 per cent respectively at €15.8 million and €18.4 million.

Revenue from Colombia rose 55 per cent to €2.3 million, with other revenue up 50 per cent at [...]