New Jersey’s gambling revenue rose by 10 per cent to $462.7 million in April, helped by a 44 per cent increase in sports wagering revenue.

Sports wagering revenue was up to $72.3 million in April, at a margin of 8.7 per cent. Within that total, online sports betting revenue was up by 50 per cent to $69.3 million, whilst retail betting fell by 25 per cent to $3.0 million.

New Jersey’s iGaming revenue grew by 16 per [...]