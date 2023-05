Sports handle in Tennessee increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to $318.4 million in April.

An improved win margin of 10.8 per cent (2022: 9.3 per cent) meant that Tennessee’s betting gross win increased by 26 per cent to $34.3 million.

Adjusted gross income for the month was $32.2 million, an increase of 38 per cent, and gave tax revenue of $6.4 million (2022: $4.6 million).