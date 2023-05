Allwyn-owned Camelot UK Lotteries has reported total National Lottery sales of £8.19 billion for the financial year ended 31 March, buoyed by a record performance from Digital.

Total lottery sales in FY2022/23 increased by 1 per cent compared to the previous year and marked the second highest annual sales total since the lottery’s launch.

Growth was driven by a strong performance from EuroMillions, which helped draw-based sales climb to £4.74 billion. The EuroMillions game had 30 draws [...]