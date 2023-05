Frankfurt-listed operator bet-at-home.com has posted a 5 per cent drop in gross betting and gaming revenue to €13.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company attributed the year-on-year decline to regulatory developments in its core market of Germany, due to the implementation of cross-product monthly betting limits from last July.

Online sports betting contributed gross revenue of €12.2 million during the quarter, with online gaming contributing €1.1 million.

After betting fees and gambling levies of €3.0 [...]