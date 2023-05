Lotto NZ has reported sales of NZ$744.8 million (€420.0 million) in the first half of its financial year to 31 December 2022.

Overall sales were down only slightly on the same period in the previous year (NZ$746.6 million), but there was greater variation in Lotto NZ’s various game categories.

The main draw games of Lotto, Powerball and Strike had sales 1 per cent lower at NZ$620.2 million, whilst online instant sales were down by 9 per cent [...]