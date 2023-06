Macau’s gaming revenue grew to MOP15.57 billion (€1.80 billion) in May, as the special administrative region continued its impressive recovery in 2023.

May’s gaming revenue was up more than fourfold on the previous year and was also Macau's best monthly revenue of 2023 so far.

Visitors are returning to Macau, which is driving the gaming revenue growth. May’s visitor numbers are not yet available but in April there were 2.3 million arrivals, making it the first month [...]