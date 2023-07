Arizona posted sports handle of $535.7 million in April, which was a 5 per cent increase on the same month last year but the lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Mobile wagering accounted for almost all of Arizona’s sports handle in April at $531.2 million, with $4.6 million coming from retail operations.

FanDuel dominated Arizona’s mobile sector in April with a 41 per cent share. FanDuel’s mobile wagers grew by 42 per cent to $212.9 million in [...]