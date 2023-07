Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has reported a 28 per cent increase in revenue to €441.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, with more than three-quarters of the total derived from Europe and Asia.

Live casino revenue grew by 33.5 per cent year-on-year to €371.8 million in Q2 and revenue from the supplier’s RNG business rose by 6 per cent to €69.3 million, but fell by 4 per cent on a pro forma basis (Nolimit [...]