The Delaware Lottery reported wagers of $38.7 million from sports betting and iGaming in July, which was a fall of 8 per cent.

Sports wagers in Delaware were down by 16 per cent to $2.3 million, with Delaware Park posting the highest monthly handle at $1.0 million.

Bally’s Dover had handle of $566,259 and Harrington $170,084. Other retailers contributed handle of $514,021.

Net revenue from sports betting was 26 per cent lower than the previous year at $283,024. [...]