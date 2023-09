PointsBet Holdings has posted a consolidated net loss of AUD$276.3 million for the financial year ended 30 June, despite seeing net win climb 26 per cent to $391.1 million.

Across all regions, total sports betting net win rose by 16 per cent to $335.8 million during the year, while iGaming net win soared 172 per cent to $55.3 million.

PointsBet benefited from solid trading results from its US business, which was recently sold to Fanatics, with sports [...]