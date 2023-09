Mobile sports betting in New York jumped by 28 per cent to $1.11 billion in August, although a lower margin caused a fall in gross win.

DraftKings was responsible for most of the handle growth as its wagers increased by 83 per cent to $446.9 million, making it New York’s market leader in August with a 40 per cent share.

FanDuel’s monthly handle was also above $400 million, up by 9 per cent to $409.1 million.

The top [...]